Advertising
TNS midfield man off to Spennymoor
New Saints midfielder Billy Whitehouse has gone out on loan to National League North outfit Spennymoor Town until the end of the season.
The Moors are currently ninth – and Whitehouse could well help them into a play-off place.
Whitehouse said: “I’m looking forward to getting some games in and finishing the season strong. I’m going to miss everyone at TNS.”
TNS boss Scott Ruscoe added: “Billy will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Spennymoor.
“It will give him game time and the chance to compete in a strong, competitive league.”
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment