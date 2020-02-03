Menu

TNS midfield man off to Spennymoor

The New Saints | Published:

New Saints midfielder Billy Whitehouse has gone out on loan to National League North outfit Spennymoor Town until the end of the season.

Football stock

The Moors are currently ninth – and Whitehouse could well help them into a play-off place.

Whitehouse said: “I’m looking forward to getting some games in and finishing the season strong. I’m going to miss everyone at TNS.”

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe added: “Billy will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Spennymoor.

“It will give him game time and the chance to compete in a strong, competitive league.”

