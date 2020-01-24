Scott Ruscoe excited to pursue cup glory with The New Saints

Scott Ruscoe’s side, four points clear in the league, lifted the Welsh Cup when they beat Connah’s Quay Nomads in last season’s final.

Saints began their defence of the trophy by beating Mold Alexandra 9-0 in the last round at Park Hall.

“The Welsh Cup is one we always talk about,” said boss Ruscoe. “It’s a good competition to be involved in. Just seeing pictures the other day of Shrewsbury when they lifted it in the 70s’ I think it was - and just seeing the same trophy, it’s an old trophy, it’s the oldest cup competition and it’s a prestigious one.

“Obviously, getting that first one as manager was very important last season. We had the League Cup final the year before, which was nice to win, but the Welsh Cup, for me, is a bigger competition and a more prestigious competition to win.”

Saints have won both of their league meetings this season against an Aberystwyth side currently ninth in the Premier table.

Saints were convincing 10-1 victors at Park Avenue in August before also winning the return fixture 2-0 in Oswestry in November.

“They’ve made a few signings,” added Ruscoe, of tomorrow’s opponents. “They’ve probably signed three or four players I think looking at the highlights from when we played them, so they’ve obviously freshened things up.

“They look more strong and physical, so it’s a game where they probably might even have a go from minute one, change things, it’s not the league, who knows?

“But you can’t take things lightly - you can’t change too many things.

“We’ve got a few players with little knocks and whatever, so we’ll have to assess that before Saturday, but whatever side we put out will be strong.”