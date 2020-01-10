Scott Ruscoe: The New Saints look good at the top

Saints head to Newtown (8pm) to play their first match since Dean Ebbe’s stoppage-time goal sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory at home to Cefn Druids on December 30.

That result kept Ruscoe’s side a point clear of Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table, with third-placed Bala Town three points behind TNS.

Boss Ruscoe said: “To be top of the league with 12 games remaining, it’s a healthy position and one where the players need to take ownership now and realise that once you’re in that position don’t fall away, don’t falter now, as we’ve got ourselves in this position.

“We’re coming up to the main part of the season where you’re playing against teams obviously in that split.

“It’s going to be tough every week, but on the flip side other teams are going to be playing each other, they’re going to be losing points as well, so, yes, it’s an interesting part of the season and one I look forward to.”

Ruscoe added Saints will need to be at their best against a Newtown side currently sixth in the table.

“They’ve always proved to be very good games against them, home and away, so we know what Newtown can bring,” he said.

“An energetic, young side as well. They’ve brought some new blood into the team with a little bit of experience as well.

“It’s going to be a tough game – we need to be at our best.”