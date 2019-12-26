Menu

Scott Ruscoe is looking for a reaction from The New Saints

The New Saints

Scott Ruscoe is seeking a positive response from The New Saints at Cefn Druids today (2.30pm).

Saints remain top of the JD Cymru Premier, but saw their advantage cut to a single point by Connah’s Quay Nomads following last Friday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff Met University.

Saints face back-to-back festive games against sixth-placed Cefn Druids, as the teams will also meet at Park Hall next Monday.

Boss Ruscoe said: “Nothing’s obviously won or lost in December/January, but it’s certainly nice to be sitting top of the league and making sure now that after a negative result - not so much performance, but a negative result, we put that right on Boxing Day and for the new year game as well.

“I was disappointed that after a really excellent performance against Barry, we let ourselves down the other night.

“There’s no divine right for us to win every single game – and we won’t every single game that we play, but I feel when you’re on a run you’ve got to continue that run and that’s what gives you the spark and that push for more wins and better performances.”

