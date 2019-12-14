The New Saints open up four-point gap

Goals from Aeron Edwards, Ryan Brobbel, Dean Ebbe and Jamie Mullan wrapped up an impressive victory for Scott Ruscoe’s side.

While Saints were sealing another win, second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads were losing 2-0 at Cefn Druids to further strengthen the position of Ruscoe’s table-toppers.

Three goals came inside the opening 12 minutes as Saints opened up an early 2-1 advantage.

Edwards finished clinically after being released by an excellent pass from Brobbel as early as the fourth minute.

Barry, who were 1-0 winners over Saints at Park Hall earlier in the season, were quickly back on level terms as Kayne McLaggon applied the final touch from close range after Jonathan Hood’s initial effort was blocked by Paul Harrison.

But Saints were ahead again just three minutes later, Brobbel sending goalkeeper George Ratcliffe the wrong way from the penalty spot after Ryan Harrington was upended in the box.

Brobbel struck the bar with a curling effort while, at the other end, Paul Harrison denied Chris Hugh as Barry chased an equaliser.

Ratcliffe saved well from Brobbel and Mullan in the second half before Saints increased their lead in the 71st minute when Ebbe headed in a near post corner.

Substitute Mullan then added a stunning fourth as he broke from the halfway line and hammered in a shot from outside the penalty area four minutes from time to crown a good night’s work for Saints.

TNS: Harrison, Harrington, Hudson, Davies, Redmond, Rutledge, Nembhard, Brobbel, Edwards (Draper 83), Cieslewicz (Mullan 64), Ebbe (Byrne 81).

Subs not used: Spender, Whitehouse, Dutton.