The New Saints set to begin their cup defence

It’s a competition the Saints enjoy and they were delighted to lift the trophy last season after beating Connah’s Quay Nomads 3-0 in the final.

As he turns his attention from the league to the cup – TNS moved back to the top of the Welsh Premier in midweek – manager Scott Ruscoe said: “Yes, looking forward to it, looking forward to playing in the Welsh Cup – always go on about how good the cup competition is.

“It was our cup last year, we were winners, and hopefully we can retain it and give a good account of ourselves.”

Mold Alexandra play in the Welsh National League (Wrexham Area) Premier Division, which is the third tier. They are currently seventh in a 16-team league, with games in hand on many of the teams above them.

Saints returned to the top of the Premier, a point clear of Connah’s Quay, when a late goal from Kurtis Byrne proved decisive as Carmarthen Town, the division’s bottom side, were beaten 1-0 at Park Hall on Tuesday night.

It was a fourth clean sheet in the last five matches for Saints.

Ruscoe added: “Sixteen games in, halfway, we’re heading in the right direction.

“We’re not quite there yet, but when we do get that run of steam like we did have this time last season, that’s what we’re looking at.

“For me, it’s one step forward and maybe a couple back sometimes. When we get that consistency, we won’t be far wrong.”