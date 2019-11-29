Scott Ruscoe’s team set for return to action

The Saints, 2-0 winners over Aberystwyth Town in their last match on November 15, are currently third, four points adrift of leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads, with a game in hand on the table-toppers.

That will be played next Tuesday night, December 3, when Carmarthen Town, the league’s bottom club, visit Park Hall.

But the immediate focus of manager Scott Ruscoe and his players is firmly on tomorrow’s clash against third-bottom Airbus.

Saints beat the Wingmakers 6-2 when the teams met in Oswestry in October, with Greg Draper on target four times.

“They had an excellent season last season, coming up into the league again,” said Ruscoe, of tomorrow’s opponents.

“They were probably by far the stand-out team in that league. The Welsh Premier League is a step up from the leagues below, so they may have found it a little bit tough.

“But they’ve got some excellent players, they’ve got some very good young players and some experienced boys that have played Welsh Premier.

“If we’re not up to it, I’m sure they will want to take three points off us and show how good they are.”

Ruscoe added: “They’re in a position where they’re third-bottom. They might throw caution to the wind, they might try something different and think ‘well, we’re not expected to win, let’s go and give it a real good go’.

“Probably, that’s the way they’ll go and approach the game, but we’ve played Airbus many times over the years.

“It’s a pitch we’re used to, a 3G pitch, so a good week of training this week, four days of training, and we’ll be ready for it.”