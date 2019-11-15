There’s a long way to go for The New Saints

Saints, who are currently fourth in the JD Cymru Premier table, saw last weekend’s scheduled home match against Carmarthen Town postponed owing to a snow-covered pitch.

Scott Ruscoe’s side are four points adrift of leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads and have a game in hand on the unbeaten table-toppers.

Reflecting on just how close it is at the top of the league table, with just six points separating the top five, boss Scott Ruscoe stressed there remains a long way to go and that the true test is where teams find themselves come March and April.

“Yes, it’s close at the top,” said Ruscoe. “Obviously, Connah’s Quay had a good result against Barry, albeit with a sending off from Barry that’s probably helped them a little bit.

“It’s one where it’s November – it’s not even mid-November yet.”

The New Saints, who have collected 10 points from their last four matches, turned on the style to win 10-1 at ninth-placed Aberystwyth, tonight’s opponents, in August.

Ruscoe said: “Well, they certainly won’t want to be in that position again, and probably felt a little bit hard done by really because if you look at the way the game went, I think they had two or three very good chances early on.

“It’s the way football is - decisions dictate games.”

As for his selection plans for tonight’s fixture, Ruscoe added: “I had a team in place for Saturday. Whether that might change now for Aberystwyth, possibly, but we’ll have a look how everyone is.”

Meanwhile, The New Saints have been drawn at home to Mold Alexandra in the third round of the JD Welsh Cup. The tie will be played at Park Hall on Saturday, December 7 (2.30pm).