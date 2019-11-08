The New Saints aim to narrow gap at top

Saints are currently third in the table, a point behind both Connah’s Quay Nomads and Barry Town United, who face each other this weekend.

Saints have taken 10 points from their last four matches, with three wins in a row followed by a 1-1 draw last time out at Connah’s Quay last Friday.

That points return makes them the division’s form side and has enabled TNS to close the gap on the teams above them.

Manager Scott Ruscoe said: “You look at the saying about form being temporary and class permanent - it follows suit.

"There’s no sort of negativity within our squad or our club that when we do get a couple of dodgy results or we’re not playing to our standards.

“The problem is we’ve set very high standards and when you do sort of dip below that level everyone starts looking up.

“But you look at all the other teams in the league. They’ll have far worse runs than us through the season. It’s just highlighted because we’re the best team in the league.”

Carmarthen head to Park Hall still chasing their first league win of the season, with four draws and nine defeats their record 13 matches into the campaign.

Advertising

Ruscoe added: “You look at where we are, where Carmarthen are, it’s got a tricky game written all over it because of how well we’ve done in the last four games. We’ve got 10 points from four.

“For me, it’s about being professional all week, working hard.

"We don’t just allow them just to go and play football all week. It’s worked up to the game on a Saturday.

“We’re doing extra stuff that enables us to become stronger and fitter through the week, ready for Saturday.

“We take it seriously whether we’re playing Barry Town, Connah’s Quay, Bala, whoever. Everything’s looked at exactly the same.”