Always tough against Nomads says TNS boss Scott Ruscoe

The Saints are currently third in the table, a point behind second-placed Connah’s Quay, who are still unbeaten in the league this season with a record of seven wins and five draws from their 12 matches.

Barry Town United, the leaders, are two points above TNS and also have a game in hand on the Park Hall side.

Saints make the trip to the Deeside Stadium in good spirits after extending their winning run to three matches with last Friday’s 1-0 victory over Bala Town.

“Always big games against Connah’s Quay,” said manager Ruscoe. "We did well against them last season apart from the game early on, second game in, we lost 1-0 and it could have gone either way that day I think.

"It was looking like heading for a draw and they took the points on the day, so, yes, always a tough, stern test against Connah’s Quay.”

While Saints were beating Bala - Greg Draper headed the winner in the second half after goalkeeper Paul Harrison earlier saved a penalty - Connah’s Quay conceded a late equaliser as they drew 1-1 at Abersystwyth Town.

“If you look at it on the flip side, they drew the game last time round against Aberystwyth,” said Ruscoe.

"I don’t think their manager was too pleased with the performance.

“We’re going into it with a win and a clean sheet and they’ve come off the back of a draw with a team that’s scored right at the end of the game.

“I think it’s important that you continue a run and it gives your team a feeling of being in a position where you go onto the pitch in a positive mood and a positive outlook at it and it always helps.”