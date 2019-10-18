Scott Ruscoe wants a fast start from New Saints

The Saints quickly took control against Airbus UK Broughton last Saturday, scoring four unanswered first-half goals as they eventually won 6-2.

It was just the response Ruscoe was looking for following back-to-back league defeats.

Saints, who are currently third in the table, started slowly when they met Penybont, tomorrow’s hosts, at Park Hall earlier in the season.

They had to overturn a half-time deficit before coming out on top 2-1 - with Ruscoe seeking a better start from his team this time against the division’s second-bottom club.

“It was a close game,” said Ruscoe, referring to the August clash in Oswestry. "We came back from 1-0 behind and won 2-1.

"Second half, we were a lot better, chalk and cheese really in terms of the performance in the first and second half of that game, and, yes, got the victory.

“It was another slow start. You can’t start games slowly against anybody in our league.

“We’ve seen Carmarthen take a two-goal lead away from home and, although I always knew we would come back and win that game, you can’t do it every game.

“We’ve done it against Newtown in the past where we were 2-0 down and won the game 3-2. You give yourself a mountain to climb.

“You’d rather be in a 0-0 situation, go in at half time, and go out and win the game 1-0 without too much panic. We tend to do it the hard way - I’d rather to it the easy way.”

Ruscoe was pleased with his side’s display last weekend as they returned to winning ways against Airbus.

He added: “It was pleasing to get a good scoreline, a positive reaction from the players as they started the game very well, dominated overall, and it’s a lot better performance than we’ve had in previous weeks, so very encouraging.”

Saints find themselves four points behind leaders Barry Town United, who have a game in hand, and three points adrift of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.