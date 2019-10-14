TNS boss Scott Ruscoe: That’s more like it

Back-to-back Welsh Premier defeats on the back of a shock cup exit had left TNS down in fourth, but the convincing home victory – thanks to four goals from hitman Greg Draper – lifted the Oswestry side back up to second.

“We lost three out of three, sometimes things don’t go for you, it was a bit of a blip,” said Ruscoe.

“Performances have been at six or seven (out of 10), but we were a very good eight from start to finish.

“We dominated the game, the passing and movement, weight of pass, we were back to our best and on another day could’ve had 10.

“It was a lot better this week than previous.”

Dean Ebbe and Chris Marriott also netted.

Visitors Airbus are ninth, four points above bottom spot. The Saints, having played once more than leaders Barry Town, have a four point deficit.

TNS have kept one clean sheet in 10 league games this season, back on the opening day.

Ruscoe added: “It’s two poor goals (conceded). Have they had to work for it? No. We’ve given them one.

“How often do we get them given on a plate? Teams don’t give us those, we have to work for our goals.

“That is frustrating and disappointing, but when you get six goals you can’t be too harsh on players.

“They’ve been given targets for six games and we’re well aware how important it is to get these targets completed.”