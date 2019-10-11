Scott Ruscoe demanding better from The New Saints

Saints are currently fourth in the JD Cymru Premier League and trail leaders Barry Town United by seven points.

Ruscoe’s side take on eighth-placed Airbus UK Broughton at Park Hall tomorrow (2.30pm).

Saints have lost three of their opening nine league matches this season, including the last two.

They were beaten 1-0 at home by Barry in their last home game ahead of defeat by the same scoreline at Caernarfon Town last Friday night.

Boss Ruscoe said: “For all our good play, we’re not making these chances count. We’re not hurting the opposition.

“They’re going to bank up, they’re going to follow us all over the pitch, they’re going to make it frustrating for us, but we need to be better.

“We need to be better in all departments.”

Ruscoe stressed that he’s remaining positive as Saints seek an improved run of results.

“I’m always positive,” he said. “I know I’ve got the best squad in the league.

"Sometimes things go against you, sometimes things don’t go for you, although you do play okay - but we need to be better than okay.”

He added: “We have to stick to the principles that we know we’re good at.

"That’s dominating teams in possession, creating lots of chances and finishing them off, and at the moment we’re not quite there.

“But it’s certainly one where you stick together as a group and make sure you turn it round.”