Victory will fire The New Saints into pole position

Unbeaten Barry are a point clear of second-placed Saints in pole position after collecting 17 points from their opening seven league games.

Boss Scott Ruscoe will be looking for a positive performance from his side after losing at Bangor City on penalties in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Tuesday night.

Ruscoe said: “We’re out of two competitions now, but we’re going to focus on the league, which is priority, and obviously the Welsh Cup, which were number one and probably number two priority anyway.

“We are second in the league. The carrot for the players is you beat Barry, you go top of the league, and it’s something that we didn’t do a lot last year, get our noses in front and then stay in front.

“This season I’ve given them the task of work hard early on and then we don’t have to come from behind later on in the season – which we’re more than capable of doing, but I think going on a run early on takes the pressure off and eases the players’ performances.”

Ruscoe hopes to have greater selection options with a number of key players able to train yesterday.

“It’s been really good today with the news that we’ve had four of five players that have been injured all training today ready for Saturday,” he added.

“We’ve had a threadbare squad, so to speak, which has given other players a chance to come in.

“We’ve used some of our under-19s players, which has give them experience, but other players that have been really good for us over the last few seasons have shown that they’re up to full fitness and ready to be chosen for the XI on Saturday.”