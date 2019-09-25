The New Saints are shocked in League Cup

The Welsh Premier League champions fought back from 1-0 down to force a shootout at the Championship side’s Eurogold Stadium.

However, Greg Draper saw his spot-kick saved and Chris Marriott hit the crossbar as TNS – winners of this competition for four consecutive years between 2015 and 2018 – were knocked out.

After a goalless first half, it took just seven minutes of the second period for the hosts to take the lead through Simone Rea’s header.

That looked like being enough for long spells, with Draper denied by a goal-saving tackle from Lucas Surber, but TNS finally drew level 13 minutes from time through Kurtis Byrne.

The striker almost won it as well, only to be denied by the fingertips of Bangor goalkeeper Gabriele Brino, who then saved from Draper in the shootout. And after Marriott hit the bar, Surber won it.