First-half goals fire the Saints into top spot

Scott Ruscoe’s side took control in the first half last night with goals from Ryan Brobbel and Dean Ebbe.

Newtown cut the arrears as the contest entered its final 15 minutes through Joe Kenton, but Saints still managed to register a fourth victory from five league matches in the early weeks of the season.

They are a point clear of Barry Town United and Cardiff Met University, who will host Oswestry-based Saints in a top of the table clash next Monday night.

Saints took the lead in the 17th minute when set-piece specialist Brobbel’s free-kick from the edge of the penalty area found the top corner of the net.

Kenton and Nick Rushton both headed over for Newtown before the hosts doubled their lead in the 40th minute.

Adrian Cieslewicz was the provider as he set up Ebbe to score from close range.

Brobbel went close to grabbing his second goal of the night early in the second half when he cut inside from the left and fired wide of the near post.

Then Aeron Edwards was unable to hit the target after being set up by Ryan Harrington.

Newtown pulled a goal back in the 76th minute when George Harry’s inviting cross from the right was turned home by Kenton at the far post.

But Saints, league champions for the last eight seasons, were not to be denied adding three more points to their tally.