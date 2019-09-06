Scott Ruscoe has scouted The New Saints’ cup opponent

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe recently made the long trip to watch a Stenhousemuir side managed by former Shrewsbury Town striker Colin McMenamin as part of his preparations.

“I went to see them two weeks ago against Edinburgh City when they lost 3-1,” said Ruscoe. “They went 1-0 up in the game and looked quite comfortable for the first 15, 20 minutes and then Edinburgh came into it, so I’ve been to see them.

“I had a look at the stadium and had a look at what team they had out. I’ve kept an eye on the results they’ve had in the last week or so as well, to see if they’ve made any changes, and they have.”

Stenhousemuir are currently eighth in their 10-team division ahead of tomorrow’s tie at Ochilview Park.

The New Saints were knocked out of this competition by Scottish Second Division opposition last season when Queen’s Park progressed on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Park Hall – but this time it’s a trip to Scotland.

Ruscoe, whose side have won three and lost the other of their opening four Welsh Premier League matches this term, stressed: “I think home or away, it doesn’t really bother us.

“It’s a new ground to go and see, it’s a new environment, it’s a break from our domestic league. I think the players are looking forward to it.

“It’s a bit of a change really and sometimes a change is as good as a rest.

“After the slow start we’ve had in the first four games, I think hopefully this might kick us on a little bit.”