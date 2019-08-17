Scott Ruscoe seeking a flying start from The New Saints

The Saints, knocked out of Europe on Thursday, kick off a new league campaign against Caernarfon Town at Park Hall.

The Oswestry-based side have been crowned champions for the last eight seasons. Boss Ruscoe, pleased to be starting with a home game, is looking for a positive performance from his side after the 4-0 defeat against Bulgarian champions Ludogorets at Wrexham.

That meant Saints were beaten 9-0 on aggregate over the two legs of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

“We’ve had home games the last few years now, won our home games,” said Ruscoe.

“We’ll change a few people around and make sure that everyone is 100 per cent to start, otherwise they’ll be on the bench.

“But it’s vitally important that we get three points and a positive performance on the back of Thursday’s result.”

Ruscoe has plenty of selection options, adding: “We’ve got 22 fit - hopefully, touch wood - players to choose from.

“Now the tough one is picking the side to play in that one.”

Ruscoe stressed ‘lots and lots of positives’ had emerged from The New Saints’ latest European campaign, which saw them play six games in recent weeks against Kosovan side Feronikeli, Danish champions FC Copenhagen and a strong Ludogorets team packed with internationals.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves down ready for Sunday because it’s important that we hit the ground running against Caernarfon,” added Ruscoe.