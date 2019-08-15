TNS Boss Scott Ruscoe: Let’s do ourselves justice

Oswestry-based Saints were beaten 5-0 in last week’s first leg of the third qualifying round tie to leave their European hopes hanging by a thread.

Boss Ruscoe is now seeking a positive response from his side in tonight’s clash – their sixth European tie of the season – which will be played at Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground (6.30pm).

Ruscoe said: “The thoughts are to make sure that every individual that starts the game can come in after 94, 95 minutes of the game and just make sure that they’ve done everything they can.

“I’m not questioning anyone’s attitude or application from last week, but I don’t think if they’re honest with themselves that they did themselves justice.

“That’s all you can ask for. If they give 100 per cent commitment and whatever else, but I don’t think they did in terms of being brave in possession, keeping the ball like we usually do.

“Just the week before they did it in Copenhagen away, which is a far bigger task, so I think if we can do that, if we can make sure that the players are playing to their usual standards and giving it their all, then that’s what we’re looking for.

“I’ve also told them about the co-efficiency. If we can get a positive result, even a draw - we’ll obviously look for a win - but if we can get a draw at home then it does benefit us for the season ahead.”

Meanwhile, The New Saints have been drawn away to Scottish League Division Two club Stenhousemuir in the third round of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup. Wrexham will be at home to Ayr United.

Ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of September 7/8.