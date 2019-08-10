TNS chief investigated over tweet

The comment took place during an exchange with former Connah’s Quay Nomads owner Gary Dewhurst.

Harris said: “When you going to come out of the closet on being chairman Connah’s queers?”

The FA of Wales told the Shropshire Star they were investigating the tweet but did not wish to make any comment until the investigation was complete.

Harris later claimed his comments were not homophobic to people who urged the FA of Wales to investigate.

He tweeted: “How can anyone get confused between a chairman who is in disguise and anything else you very sad people get a life a stop making everyone’s life a misery.”

The tweet was still in the public domain at the time of going to press.

The Shropshire Star attempted to contact TNS last night for a statement on the situation.