Scott Ruscoe tells The New Saints to be clinical

Trailing 2-0 from last Tuesday’s first leg at Park Hall, Oswestry-based Saints have it all to do in their second qualifying round return against FC Copenhagen at the 38,065 capacity Parken Stadium.

Goals from Pieros Sotiriou and Robert Skov, from the penalty spot, have the Danish champions, managed by former Wolves boss Stale Solbakken, in command of the tie.

But Ruscoe, whose side have already enjoyed victory on their Champions League travels this season by beating Feronikeli in Kosova earlier this month, knows Saints must take their chances when they come along.

“In a football match, you’ve never got anything to be afraid of,” said Ruscoe.

“You respect the opposition and rightly so because of the players they’ve got and the manager they’ve got.

“It’s going to be a daunting one because of the crowd and the atmosphere, but we can still play. We can score away goals as well.

“It’s just a shame (in the home leg) we didn’t get one of those chances.

"The three chances that we did get, maybe hit the target, that’s all I’ve asked. Can we hit the target and then make the keeper work?”

Ruscoe added: “We wanted to be in a position that we’re still in the tie - and we’re still in the tie because it’s only 2-0.”

The winners of tonight’s tie will face either Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki in the next round of the Champions League, with the beaten team meeting either Valur Reykjavik or Ludogorets in the Europa League.