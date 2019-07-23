The New Saints v Copenhagen: Who to look out for...

Managed by ex-Wolves boss Stale Solbakken, the Danish champions boast a fair few players of good pedigree.

And here, Joe Edwards picks out three worth keeping a close eye on at Park Hall.

Dame N’Doye

Dame N'Doye playing in the Premier League for Hull.

You may remember the Senegalese striker from his couple of spells in England.

He joined Hull City, when they were in the Premier League, in the winter of 2015 and managed five goals in 15 games.

N’Doye then returned to the top flight a year later, joining Sunderland on loan from Trabzonspor of Turkey for a less fruitful spell consisting of a solitary strike from 11 appearances. Copenhagen is where he has had his best football, though.

Now 34 and in his second spell with the club, he is their all-time leading scorer, having managed an impressive 108 goals in 198 matches.

And N’Doye is the not the only one who finds the net regularly for Solbakken’s side.

Viktor Fischer

Viktor Fischer | Copenhagen | 2018 | Goals, Skills, Assists | HD |

Another who has played in the Premier League, albeit failing to make a significant impact, is the Danish attacking midfielder.

He spent the 2016/17 term with Middlesbrough but failed to score in his 13 games at the Riverside.

Having returned to his homeland last year, he has found his shooting boots and struck nine times last season.

Big things were expected of Fischer when he burst on to the scene with Dutch giants Ajax several years ago and, while he has not reached the heights many expected him to, the Saints will have to be wary of the 25-year-old’s talents.

Robert Skov

ROBERT SKOV ✭ COPENHAGEN ✭ THE DANISH PIRES ✭ Skills & Goals ✭ 2019 ✭

Unlike the other two names, Skov has not played in the Premier League.

His immense displays for Copenhagen last season did lead to him being linked with Wolves, Tottenham, Watford and West Ham earlier this summer though.

Skov scored a whopping 32 goals in all competitions last term and was awarded a first Denmark cap last month.

On a possible move away from Copenhagen for Skov, Denmark manager Age Hareide said recently: “The only thing I’m afraid of is possibly sitting on the bench and not getting games. It could slow his development down.”

Well, Skov is still with Copenhagen and, given how prolific he was last campaign, cannot be given too much time and space tonight.

Former Manchester United man Guillermo Varela and Greek international Zeca are no slouches either.