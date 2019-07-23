Scott Ruscoe proud of TNS performance despite defeat

A Robert Skov spot-kick came after Pieros Sotiriou's opener in the second qualifying round first leg at Park Hall, giving the Oswestry outfit a hefty obstacle to overcome at Parken Stadium next Wednesday.

Referee Alexander Harkam awarded it as Sotiriou was brought down by Keston Davies - after the striker had got a shot off which went wide.

Davies was booked, and Sotiriou stretchered off, but Ruscoe said: "I think it's a poor decision. Nine times out of 10, you don't get them.

"All across the world, you won't get them. He's had a shot and he's not scored.

"The forward has had his chance and missed, regardless of whether he was fouled or not.

"I think it's a bit unjust. The defender is going to make a lunge, always, because it's a last-ditch attempt.

"I've not seen it back, but in my view, they don't need any more help.

"They don't need the referee giving them a penalty."

Welsh Premier title-holders Saints were without the ball for large spells of the game but did have a few decent chances, the most notable falling to Ryan Brobbel, which he skied early on.

"I feel proud of that performance because of the way we set up," said Ruscoe.

"I'm pleased we put a performance like that in.

"Could we have got a home goal and closed the gap? Possibly, but it wasn't to be.

"We defended as well as we could do, and probably had the better chances in the game.

"We wanted to still be in the tie, and we still are, as it's only 2-0."

Copenhagen, managed by former Wolves boss Stale Solbakken, boasted former Hull striker Dame N'Doye and ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Viktor Fischer, while Guillermo Varela - who played for Manchester United under Louis van Gaal - was an unused substitute.

And ahead of going to the 38,000-capacity Parken Stadium, Ruscoe added: "It's a fantastic stadium and they're an excellent side who are well-drilled, they're very good, you can see that.

"They're very pragmatic, they know the solutions, the steps they need to take.

"Every time we step out onto the pitch, we respect the opposition but think 'actually, we're a good side'.

"The players can be proud of their performance, ahead of preparing for Wednesday night."