Menu

Advertising

Watch: The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe speaks ahead of Champions League clash with Copenhagen

The New Saints | Published: | Last Updated:

The New Saints host Copenhagen on Tuesday night in a sell-out Champions League encounter.

Oswestry-based Saints will be hoping to cause a huge upset in the second qualifying round first leg tie.

Hear The Thoughts Of Scott Ruscoe In His Pre-Match FC Copenhagen Press Conference

Ahead of the game, manager Scott Ruscoe shared his thoughts with the mdeia.

If they beat Copenhagen over two legs, Saints will face Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki in the next round. If they lose, Valur Reykjavik or Ludogorets await in Europa League qualifying.

The New Saints Football Sport Sport video

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News