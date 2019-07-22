Advertising
Watch: The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe speaks ahead of Champions League clash with Copenhagen
The New Saints host Copenhagen on Tuesday night in a sell-out Champions League encounter.
Oswestry-based Saints will be hoping to cause a huge upset in the second qualifying round first leg tie.
Ahead of the game, manager Scott Ruscoe shared his thoughts with the mdeia.
If they beat Copenhagen over two legs, Saints will face Red Star Belgrade or HJK Helsinki in the next round. If they lose, Valur Reykjavik or Ludogorets await in Europa League qualifying.
