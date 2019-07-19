The New Saints cashing in on European run

Scott Ruscoe's side host FC Copenhagen in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg tie on Tuesday.

That mouth-watering clash was set up with Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Feronikeli that clinched a 3-2 aggregate success.

They are already guaranteed €920,000 – close to £830,000 – in prize money.

But Saints - Welsh Premier League champions for the past eight seasons - could earn a further €480,000 (£432,000) if they pull off an unlikely shock against a side including six current Denmark internationals.

"It was always going to be one of the tougher ties but we're looking forward to it," chairman Mike Harris told BBC Sport Wales. "The prize money exceeds our annual playing budget.

"As a club with all the other things you now need to do with licensing and academy, it ensures we go a long way to breaking even which has to be the aim of every club, to live within their means.

"I wouldn't say it's a lifeline but it's money that's well needed. We don't attract TV deals or naming right sponsorship like other leagues so it is tough out there.

"I was speaking to the president of Feronikeli who said their playing budget was €1.6m, which is nearly three times ours.

"It's tough but hopefully we can give (Copenhagen) a scare. We're very much underdogs but we always back ourselves at home."