Paul Harrison: The New Saints are still in with chance

The Welsh Premier champions are in Kosovo for the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round clash. Saints threw away a two-goal lead at Park Hall last week with Feronikeli scoring two late goals to secure a draw.

But the Saints goalkeeper says the Oswestry-based outfit can secure victory in Kosovo’s national stadium in Pristina.

“We know what we’re up against and we know the opposition and we’ll give it our best shot,” he said.

“They think that’s it, the tie’s done and they are going to give us the once over.

“But I don’t feel that way. I think we can go and cause some problems. When you’re wounded, that’s when you bite back.”

“We’re up against it with two away goals (conceded). You’ve got to go with confidence and give it our best shot. We’ve been to places before and won.”

The winners of the tie will face Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the second qualifying round.