The New Saints complete double defensive swoop

Keston Davies and Adam Hughes have signed at Park Hall as the Saints prepare for next Tuesday's Champions League first round qualifying first leg against Kosovo outfit Feronikeli.

Former Wales youth international Davies, 22, is a product of Swansea City’s academy.

He has had loan spells in the English Football League with Yeovil and Notts County before he was released by the Swans this summer.

The centre-half also spent time in Fulham’s academy before becoming a prominent part of the established Liberty Stadium youth set-up.

Davies was joined by fellow stopper Hughes, who brings a wealth of experience to the Oswestry club.

Hughes, who spent 10 years at Tranmere’s academy before his release aged 16, has spent the last few seasons playing in non-league.

He has been with Vauxhall Motors, Cammell Laird, Marine and more recently Warrington Town.