Menu

Advertising

The New Saints complete double defensive swoop

By Lewis Cox | The New Saints | Published:

The New Saints have bolstered their defensive options by completing a double swoop.

New TNS defender Keston Davies playing for former club Swansea (AMA)

Keston Davies and Adam Hughes have signed at Park Hall as the Saints prepare for next Tuesday's Champions League first round qualifying first leg against Kosovo outfit Feronikeli.

Former Wales youth international Davies, 22, is a product of Swansea City’s academy.

He has had loan spells in the English Football League with Yeovil and Notts County before he was released by the Swans this summer.

The centre-half also spent time in Fulham’s academy before becoming a prominent part of the established Liberty Stadium youth set-up.

Davies was joined by fellow stopper Hughes, who brings a wealth of experience to the Oswestry club.

Hughes, who spent 10 years at Tranmere’s academy before his release aged 16, has spent the last few seasons playing in non-league.

He has been with Vauxhall Motors, Cammell Laird, Marine and more recently Warrington Town.

The New Saints Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News