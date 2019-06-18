The New Saints made to await fate in Champions League first qualifying round

Scott Ruscoe's men were selected against the winners of the preliminary round at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, today.

That means Park Hall side TNS will face either Kosovan side Feronikeli, San Marino's Tre Penne, Lincoln Red Imps, from Gibraltar or Andorra's FC Coloma.

Their opposition will be decided on June 28, when the final of the preliminary round – held in Kosovo – takes place.

The Welsh champions have gone head-to-head with both Tre Penne and the Red Imps in recent seasons, beating Tre Penne 5-1 on aggregate at this stage in 2016 and edging beyond the Gibraltar side 3-2 in last season's Europa League.