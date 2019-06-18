Menu

Advertising

The New Saints made to await fate in Champions League first qualifying round

By Lewis Cox | The New Saints | Published:

The New Saints have been forced to wait to discover their Champions League first qualifying round opponents.

Saints boss Scott Ruscoe

Scott Ruscoe's men were selected against the winners of the preliminary round at the draw in Nyon, Switzerland, today.

That means Park Hall side TNS will face either Kosovan side Feronikeli, San Marino's Tre Penne, Lincoln Red Imps, from Gibraltar or Andorra's FC Coloma.

Their opposition will be decided on June 28, when the final of the preliminary round – held in Kosovo – takes place.

The Welsh champions have gone head-to-head with both Tre Penne and the Red Imps in recent seasons, beating Tre Penne 5-1 on aggregate at this stage in 2016 and edging beyond the Gibraltar side 3-2 in last season's Europa League.

The New Saints Football Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News