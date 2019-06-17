Thirteen is lucky as The New Saints hit goal trail

Four days after the USA had routed Thailand at the Women’s World Cup, Scott Ruscoe’s men racked up the same scoreline at Park Hall against Chimbonda’s Pro Ethical Elite Football Academy.

Kurtis Byrne netted four goals in a dominant first half and had wrapped up his hat-trick in just 34 minutes.

The onslaught started in the fifth minute when Ryan Brobbel, a Northern Ireland Under-21 international, fired TNS ahead.

It was 7-0 by the break thanks to a second goal from Brobbel – a header – and one from Jamie Mullen.

Ruscoe used the game to look at several new faces ahead of the season and he made nine changes at half-time, but that didn’t stop the goals flying in.

Adrian Cieslewicz scored twice off the bench, adding his first just two minutes after coming on.

The Polish winger selflessly passed the ball to Greg Draper while on a hat-trick, allowing the JD Welsh Premier League’s Golden Boot winner to add his first of two.

Chris Seargeant, who is now TNS Academy’s head of coaching, also scored from close range, as did Harry Bower, a player at the opposite end of his career.

The pacy forward is one of four youngsters that has come through the system at Park Hall and recently signed professional terms.

Draper wrapped the game up with his second and his side’s 13th, making it two wins from two so far in pre-season for TNS.

Steve Evans, Ruscoe’s assistant manager and seven-times capped Wales international, also featured during the match.