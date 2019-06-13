Advertising
The New Saints reveal friendly dates
The New Saints have arranged two more friendlies as they continue their build-up to Champions League action.
Scott Ruscoe’s side will go to fellow Welsh Premier side Barry Town United next Tuesday at 7.15pm.
Then on Friday, June 21, they will welcome Cardiff Metropolitan University to Park Hall at 2.15pm. Admission for this fixture will be free.
Both opponents are also preparing for European action, in the Europa League, so will provide a good test for Saints.
