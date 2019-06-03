The New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe nets honour

Ruscoe earned the honour after guiding the Saints to a league and Welsh Cup double, beating off the challenge from Connah’s Quay chief Andy Morrison, Barry Town’s Gavin Chesterfield and Christian Edwards (Cardiff Met).

Ruscoe, who missed out to Cefn Druids manager Huw Griffiths last year, took the award this time in only his second season in management.

The former midfielder, who played a total of 326 times for the club, helped mastermind a stirring comeback in the second half of the season as TNS claimed an eighth straight league title.

Saints hot shot Greg Draper was also honoured with the Golden Boot award for a second consecutive season, having bagged a total of 27 league goals.

However, Draper missed out on the player of the season honour which went to Michael Bakare of Connah’s Quay Nomads.

In the presentation night at St David’s Hotel in Buckley, Bakare took the top award after netting 14 times.

The young player of the season accolade went to Barry Town United forward Mo Touray, who beat off fellow nominees, Barry team-mate Robbie Patten, and TNS midfielder Tom Holland.

The Saints dominated the team of the season with six players figuring - Blaine Hudson, Jon Routledge, Aeron Edwards, Jamie Mullan, Ryan Brobbel and Draper. Chris Marriott was also on the bench.

Barry duo Macauley Southam-Hales and Chris Hugh were also selected, while Connah’s Quay also had two representatives in Bakare and defender George Horan. Caernarfon Town keeper Alex Ramsay made up the team.

After just a month off, the Saints are back in training today with their first friendly on Saturday against Anglesey side Ynys Mon at Park Hall (2pm).