The New Saints looking for revenge.

The defending champions will need no reminding that they crashed 4-1 away to the Met back in October - their first loss at the hands of the students.

Since that game, the form of both sides has been patchy, with the Met having slipped to eighth, and with little chance of making the top six.

The Saints have also suffered mixed fortunes and trail current pacesetters Connah's Quay Nomads by one point as the title race shapes up to be one of the closest for several seasons.

With the pressure mounting, they will be keen to quickly shrug off last week's shock 2-1 extra time defeat at Cambrian & Clydach in the Nathaniel MG Cup that ended four years of lifting the trophy.

While the holders were going out, the Met can make tomorrow's trip to Park Hall in good heart after reaching the final for a second consecutive season with a 1-0 victory at Connah's Quay.

So, not for the first time this season, the Saints' management team will be looking for a positive response following a disappointing setback.

"You will see a different TNS on Saturday," insisted assistant boss Steve Evans, "In certain games we've not been good enough this season, and the players know what is expected in terms of the way they play and attitude.

"We did not do enough both on and off the ball last week, and will be looking for a reaction to put things right. Everyone's playing for places.

"Cardiff Met always make it difficult for us, and will take confidence from their cup win at Connah's Quay.

"We will approach Saturday's game with the right mindset, and look to kick-start the season."

Worryingly, the Saints have been conceding a number of sloppy goals this season, while also struggling to score in open play in recent outings.