The New Saints at Celtic in Welsh Cup

It promises to be a tricky trip to Gwent for the Saints who, having gone out in the quarter-finals last season, will be looking to recapture the trophy.

Celtic, who were 3-1 winners at Sully Sports in the last round, currently lie fourth in Welsh League Division One. The pick of the local ties see Guilsfield drawn at home to Welsh Premier leaders Connah’s Quay Nomads, while Newtown entertain Huws Gray Alliance side Rhyl at Latham Park.