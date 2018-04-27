The New Saints aiming to teach Uni students a lesson

As they prepare for a month’s break ahead of their Champions League campaign in July, the league leaders will want to end on a high note with a 24th league win.

And they can take confidence from the fact they never lost to the students in seven top-flight games – winning five (all three at home) and drawing twice in Cardiff.

The Met have struggled in the second half of the season, but make the trip to Park Hall have been boosted by last weekend’s timely 4-3 home success against Bala Town.

And Saints boss Scott Ruscoe anticipates a tricky encounter against the students who have acquitted themselves well in previous meetings despite the results.

“They are a fit, young, well organised side, and will relish coming here trying to get one over us, so we will have to be on our game,” said the TNS chief. “It’s important we see the season out in style and finish with a good victory, and try to win the league by as many points as we can.”

The Saints were off the pace in the first half against Connah’s Quay Nomads last week, before an improved second-half showing secured a 3-1 success against their second-placed visitors.

“It can be difficult to keep your focus and motivation when there’s not much riding on the game,” added Ruscoe.

“We were below our usual standards, but credit to the lads who stepped up to the plate in the second half, and scored some good goals. It’s always good to beat Connah’s Quay.”

As well as being the league’s top scorers, last week’s win kept alive TNS’ hopes of finishing the season with the least goals conceded after reducing the Nomads’ advantage to just two.

Meanwhile, the Saints will celebrate another successful season when they hold their annual dinner and presentation night at the Venue tomorrow (Sat) night.