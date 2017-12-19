Scott Ruscoe hopes TNS will have too much for Nomads

The title rivals had been due to meet last Friday, but the encounter was postponed in the wake of the recent icy weather.

It meant back-to-back call-offs for the defending champions after their trip to Bala Town succumbed to the elements the week before.

There should, however, be no problems with tonight's encounter going ahead, and the Saints will want to capitalise, particularly after seeing their lead trimmed to just one point by Bangor City over the weekend.

TNS will be in confident mood against the Nomads who, despite being a tough nut to crack on home soil, have often struggled on the 3G at Park Hall.

Of their last six visits across the border, the Quay have failed to score, losing five and drawing the other while conceding 13 goals.

"We've had two close games with them away this season, but hopefully we'll have too much for them on our pitch," said boss Scott Ruscoe.

"We enjoy playing at home, and will be looking to put a bit of distance between us and them."

Meanwhile, the Saints' home clash with Newtown, originally scheduled for Sunday, December 31, will now be played a day earlier on the Saturday, still with a 2.30pm kick-off.