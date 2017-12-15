Advertising
TNS game called off after inspection
The New Saint's clash with Connah's Quay Nomads has been called off, following a pitch inspection.
The adverse weather conditions across the UK this week have once again struck at Park Hall, following the postponement of last weekend's game against Maes Tegid.
TNS had previously cast this weekend's meeting in doubt after sharing pictures of the pitch covered in snow.
A date for the re-arranged fixture will be announced by the club in the future.
