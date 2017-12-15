TNS game called off after inspection

The adverse weather conditions across the UK this week have once again struck at Park Hall, following the postponement of last weekend's game against Maes Tegid.

Connah’s Quay Nomads - Pitch Inspection Verdict https://t.co/mHdNw0UwRr — The New Saints FC (@tnsfc) December 15, 2017

TNS had previously cast this weekend's meeting in doubt after sharing pictures of the pitch covered in snow.

A date for the re-arranged fixture will be announced by the club in the future.