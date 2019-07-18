Menu

Shrews Views - Episode 1: New name, new show!

By Luke Hatfield | Shropshire Football Podcast | Published:

Welcome to the all-new Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!

Shrews Views - Episode 1

In this new fortnightly podcast we'll discuss all things Shrewsbury Town, featuring regular hosts Luke Hatfield and Nathan Judah, alongside Salop reporter Lewis Cox (and maybe the odd guest!)

This week, Luke and Lewis talk all things pre-season, as well as taking an in-depth look at transfers along with Anthony Grant's situation at the Meadow.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

