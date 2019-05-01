Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 19: The biggest game of the weekend?!

This week, Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield invite Walsall reporter Joe Masi into the booth ahead of Shrewsbury Town's huge clash with the Saddlers.

Luke and Lewis talk through Salop's recent games and look over Telford's play-off heartbreak, as they miss out on the potential promotion spots on goal difference.

They also play some interesting games with Joe, as they work together to pick a combined Shrewsbury and Walsall XI.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com