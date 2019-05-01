Menu

Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 19: The biggest game of the weekend?!

By Luke Hatfield | Shropshire Football Podcast | Published:

Tune in to the latest episode of the Shropshire Football Podcast!

Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 19

This week, Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield invite Walsall reporter Joe Masi into the booth ahead of Shrewsbury Town's huge clash with the Saddlers.

Luke and Lewis talk through Salop's recent games and look over Telford's play-off heartbreak, as they miss out on the potential promotion spots on goal difference.

They also play some interesting games with Joe, as they work together to pick a combined Shrewsbury and Walsall XI.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com

Shropshire Football Podcast Shrewsbury Town FC Football Sport AFC Telford United
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

