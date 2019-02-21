Menu

Advertising

Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 14: Worth a cheeky quid?!

By Luke Hatfield | Shropshire Football Podcast | Published:

Tune in to the latest episode of the Shropshire Football Podcast, recorded from the Shropshire Star offices!

Shropshire football podcast E14

This week, Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield are joined by freshly blooded Shrewsbury Town fan Nathan Rowden for the latest episode.

The trio talk through Shrewsbury Town's recent form, whilst Joe Edwards visits from the past to provide you with an update on all things Telford!

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com

Shropshire Football Podcast AFC Telford United Football Sport Shrewsbury Town FC
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News