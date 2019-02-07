Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 13: Orange chips, Shrews summaries and Telford talk

This week, Lewis Cox and Joe Edwards join Luke Hatfield for the latest episode.

The trio talk through Salop, Telford, TNS and more in a bumper episode following FA Cup and Trophy commitments.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com