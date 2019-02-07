Menu

Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode 13: Orange chips, Shrews summaries and Telford talk

By Luke Hatfield | Shropshire Football Podcast | Published:

Tune in to the latest episode of the Shropshire Football Podcast, recorded from the Shropshire Star offices!

Orange chips, Shrews summaries and Telford talk

This week, Lewis Cox and Joe Edwards join Luke Hatfield for the latest episode.

The trio talk through Salop, Telford, TNS and more in a bumper episode following FA Cup and Trophy commitments.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
@LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

