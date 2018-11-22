Shropshire Football Podcast - Episode eight: Managerial merry-go-round at the Meadow!

This week, Luke Hatfield hosts alongside regular correspondents Lewis Cox and Joe Edwards - to talk all things Shropshire.

The trio discuss the sacking of John Askey as Shrewsbury Town boss, run through all of the big names linked with the role and also have an intense quiz.

Of course, they also talk Telford and TNS, whilst they continue to track the success of Shropshire's double barrelled strikers.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com