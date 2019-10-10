Menu

Shrews Views - Episode 5: International break brain teasers!

By Luke Hatfield | Shrews Views | Published:

Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!

Shrews Views - Episode 5

This week, Luke and Lewis bring you all the latest Salop chit chat!

The pair go through Shrewsbury's recent results, take on some brain teasers and even provide an update on the latest happenings at the club.

You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Music: www.Purple-Planet.com

Luke Hatfield

