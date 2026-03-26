Shropshire Star
Close

‘Really promising’ - Stourbridge boss hails ’fearless’ Shrewsbury Town loanee after dream start

Shrewsbury Town starlet Jeval Thompson-McKenzie has made an immediate impression on loan at non-league side Stourbridge.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Salop academy prospect impressed on his Glassboys debut against National League side Tamworth in the Birmingham Senior Cup last week.

The forward latched onto a through ball, beat multiple defenders to score, and then confidently converted his penalty in the shoot-out, although the Lambs ultimately prevailed.

Stourbridge boss Scott Adey-Linforth was delighted with Thompson-McKenzie's impact. 

He said: “He came in, was fearless, scored a goal, played 90-minutes and stood up in the penalty shoot out to take one and scored it. 

“It was a really promising debut that earned him a start last weekend. 

Shrewsbury Town under-18s forward Jeval Thompson-McKenzie
Shrewsbury Town under-18s forward Jeval Thompson-McKenzie

“I am hoping he brings goals. He has already got one. If he is scoring levels at the age that he is level, I think you’ll will do very well in the game. 

“He has come in with a fearless approach and the lads have brought into him. We are really pleased to have him here.”

Thompson-McKenzie also scored a 90th-minute winner on Tuesday afternoon as Salop’s under-18s beat Carlisle United to go top of their league.

The youngster featured in Shrewsbury’s pre-season in the summer of 2024 under Paul Hurst, scoring from the bench in a 1-1 draw against Brackley Town.

Stourbridge have recently had Jack Newall recalled by League One side Burton Albion after an impressive spell. Adey-Linforth, who also works as an analyst at Aston Villa, hopes the club can play a key role in Thompson-McKenzie’s development.

He added: “Academy manager Charlie Musselwhite reached out to me and said to me: ‘I have got this guy available, what do you think?’ 

“I said I would be all over it. I did my own research as well and I saw he is very well thought of at Shrewsbury.

“I am all about giving young players a chance, especially at this level. I think it’s important for them and helps their development.

“I have just had Jack Newall recalled by Burton Albion to be sent out to a higher level. So, it’s great for their development and if we can help support Shrewsbury in developing him then it’s a win-win for everybody.”