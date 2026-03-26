'No cliques' - Will Boyle calls for togetherness and honest conversations at Shrewsbury Town

Salop travel to Newport County on Saturday, who are battling at the bottom of League Two, aiming to bounce back from three consecutive defeats.

After conceding four without reply last weekend, Boyle admitted the Town squad must look in the mirror as they seek a response.

Asked whether togetherness is important, he said: “Yes, I think so. We can't be going off in cliques, having conversations, blaming other people. Everyone's got to look at themselves first.

"From there, once we're open and honest with ourselves and the group, that's when you learn. You have to be able to be honest, put your ego aside and review performances from a place of not personal, but professional.

“From there, you can learn, you can be honest, can have honest conversations. That is something that we have to do.”