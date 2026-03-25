'Ultimate aim' - Sean McAllister sets sights on more first-team success for Shrewsbury Town academy

Academy product Will Gray, 16, has featured as a substitute in Salop’s last two matches against Bristol Rovers and Crewe Alexandra - making both his league debut and home league debut.

Meanwhile, young defender Oliver Hall was included in the matchday squad at Bristol, while academy graduate Isaac England has made 17 appearances during the current campaign.

Lead professional development phase coach McAllister is encouraged to see the club’s homegrown talent earning opportunities at senior level.

Reflecting on the season so far, he said: “It started off on a real high with Isaac England’s involvement with the first-team, earning his professional contract, that’s the ultimate.

Lead Professional Development Phase Coach at Shrewsbury Town Sean McAllister

“More recently, we saw Will Gray make his league debut, which is brilliant for us to see as an academy, a really proud moment for him, his family and us. Oliver Hall’s involvement is another positive this season.

“In terms of the season, in the league, we are doing pretty well.

“We have a really good group. Out of the 11 second-year (scholars) that we have, Isaac England has experienced men’s football, which is the ultimate aim. But, eight of the other 10 have all experienced men’s football this year.

Will Gray recently made his league debut for Shrewsbury Town

“To give that chance to them, to go and experience men’s football, to give themselves a bit of a profile in the adult scene, it has been a real challenge for the lads who are here, but positive for those who are going and making themselves known.”

In the coming months, as the season draws to a close, academy players will discover whether they have earned professional contracts or extended stays at the club.

When asked about his hopes for the remainder of the campaign, McAllister added: “The ultimate aim for the academy is to produce players for the first team. Seeing Will Gray get on the pitch, Oliver Hall involved on the bench, we want to try and get professional contracts out of that, third year contracts.

Oliver Hall was involved in the matchday squad for Shrewsbury Town's clash with Bristol Rovers

“We are looking at the third years, can they go and get their first year as a pro. Our second years, can they go and get their third as a scholar and go and get their opportunity.

“If that is not with us and they don’t get the news that they would like here, we want to see our players go and get under-21s football, whether it is at a different club.

“Fingers crossed next season we are seeing our players littered all over, whether it be under-21s football, non-league, in Wales or for our first-team.”