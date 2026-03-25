How many points Opta predicts Shrewsbury Town will secure this season

Opta Analyst has produced updated predicted league tables, outlining how it expects the standings to look at the end of the campaign.

Salop enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under new boss Gavin Cowan but have since suffered three consecutive defeats.

Despite this dip in form, Shrewsbury Town still hold an 11-point cushion above the relegation zone, and Opta gives them a ZERO per cent chance of going down.

Opta predicts Salop will finish 19th with 49 points - 12 clear of danger. They currently sit on 41 points with seven matches left to play.

Their run-in continues this weekend with a trip to strugglers Newport County, before hosting fellow relegation battlers Tranmere Rovers.

Town then face league leaders Bromley, followed by fixtures against Oldham Athletic, Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town and Gillingham.

At the bottom of the table, Opta currently projects Barrow to finish last in League Two with 36 points, with Harrogate Town also relegated on 37 points. Newport County are predicted to survive, along with Crawley Town.