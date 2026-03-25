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Gavin Cowan throws down challenge to Bradley Ihionvien as Shrewsbury Town striker returns from injury

Gavin Cowan hopes Bradley Ihionvien’s return from injury will provide a major boost for Shrewsbury Town.

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By Luke Powell
Published

Ihionvien made his first appearance since recovering from a knee injury as a second-half substitute last Saturday, as Salop extended their scoreless run to three games.

The striker had been sidelined for months after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in training in October. That setback came after he scored in successive games following his loan move from Peterborough United.

Asked whether his return is a big boost, Salop boss Cowan said: "Yes, if he sticks to what it is we do within our process.

"He's a very talented, very capable player. So, yes, looking forward to seeing what he can offer."

Bradley Ihionvien of Shrewsbury Town made his return from injury last weekend
Bradley Ihionvien of Shrewsbury Town made his return from injury last weekend