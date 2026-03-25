Gavin Cowan throws down challenge to Bradley Ihionvien as Shrewsbury Town striker returns from injury

Ihionvien made his first appearance since recovering from a knee injury as a second-half substitute last Saturday, as Salop extended their scoreless run to three games.

The striker had been sidelined for months after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in training in October. That setback came after he scored in successive games following his loan move from Peterborough United.

Asked whether his return is a big boost, Salop boss Cowan said: "Yes, if he sticks to what it is we do within our process.

"He's a very talented, very capable player. So, yes, looking forward to seeing what he can offer."