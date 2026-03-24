Shrewsbury Town’s Anthony Scully opens up on ‘body-correcting’ surgery and the road back

Scully has missed several spells for Shrewsbury Town this season through various injuries, most recently hamstring problems.

The 26-year-old required both knee and ankle surgery during his time at former club Portsmouth, with the latter involving the removal of a metal plate.

Asked whether he has had to adapt following the surgery, Scully said: “That's exactly what it's been.

“I had a big operation, almost correcting my body structure that I've had for the previous nine years, so that's not something that will happen overnight.

“I've had a few little issues this season, obviously missing little games here and there. This year was all about managing that, getting the correct rehabilitation in, which we're doing, working with the medical team.

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town

“To go and get as many games as I can, if I can play in the rest of the games, I'll be nearly on 40 games this year, which will do me great for next season, and then I've just got to build from that.”

Scully’s time at Portsmouth - including a loan spell at Colchester United last season - before his move to Shrewsbury was heavily disrupted by injuries.

The Irishman recently missed Salop’s wins at Accrington Stanley and Salford City, as well as their defeat to Walsall last month, due to a hamstring issue.

He has featured in every game since, making one start at Bristol Rovers last week.

Anthony Scully was forced off with an injury against Bristol Rovers on New Year’s Day

Reflecting on life after surgery so far, he said: “I probably didn't expect it to be as hard as it was with a few little problems, because I've picked up things this year that I've never picked up in 26 years of being alive.

“It's all different injuries because the body's now changed its structure.

“This year, it was all about getting as many games as I can, letting my body adjust, and I'll get the benefit for that with a full pre-season and next season as well. So yes, I'm really happy.”

Scully has made 31 appearances for Shrewsbury this season - 27 of them in League Two - contributing five goals and two assists.

Asked whether he has had to learn to trust a new way of working, Scully added: “Yes, and I think that's helped with the medical team we have here and the doctor. They've been great with me all season.

“There's been times when I've pushed for certain things and they've told me that's not the right decision. So all the credit has to go to them, really. They've been brilliant with me.”