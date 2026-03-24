Jamie Tolley: Have some Shrewsbury Town players got their suitcases out a little too soon?

It was a such disappointing performance from the team in what you would probably class as a local game, with Crewe bringing 1,600 fans. It made for an excellent atmosphere.

The helicopter came in for military day and of course the sunshine all added to what could have been.

But speaking of sunshine, some of the players look like they're already looking towards their summer holidays and where they're jetting off to.

You just cannot afford to have that. You need all your players at it, week in, week out, until the end of the season.

Was it a bit of complacency, maybe? Looking at the table and the run of games that they've put together with the five wins on the spin.

Shrewsbury were second best all over the pitch, which is a really hard thing to say.