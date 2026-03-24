‘He’s fully fit’ - Gavin Cowan reveals reason behind Iwan Morgan’s absence for Shrewsbury Town

Cowan confirmed Morgan is fully fit, despite the 20-year-old not featuring in the matchday squad for Salop’s heavy defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

The Brentford loanee was withdrawn before the hour mark at Bristol Rovers, with Cowan previously stating it was to protect the forward after he picked up an early knock.

However, when asked if his absence last Saturday was related to that, Cowan said: “Fatigue, attitude, application - just making sure that everybody's connected to the group.

“To play for this team, you have to be all in. You certainly can't be on your own agenda.

Iwan Morgan was withdrawn before the hour mark against Bristol Rovers last week

“It hasn’t helped - his knock. But he's fully fit today, in terms of physically. In terms of fatigue, perhaps not.

“He's played a lot of games. We have to remember he's not played a lot of senior football. So we're just trying to protect him a little bit for the bigger picture.

“But he also has to protect himself by being the best version of himself.”

Salop travel to Morgan’s homeland of South Wales this weekend, where they face League Two strugglers Newport County. Cowan said the Cardiff-born forward has the opportunity to earn his place back in the side.

He added: “Iwan's got an opportunity this week to work really hard in training and be the best version of himself. So, yes, I'd like to think that he's available.

Fellow forward John Marquis was seen doing ball and running work ahead of Salop’s defeat to Crewe as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

John Marquis is recovering from a knee injury

Cowan revealed the club captain is close to returning, saying: “John would be very close. If not that game, the game thereafter.

“So, yes, it's looking brighter on that front.”

Shrewsbury were without Josh Ruffels and Taylor Perry last Saturday as they served the final matches of their suspensions.

The defeat marked their third in a row and completed an unwanted hat-trick of games without scoring.

Cowan said: “We've got players with suspensions and injuries coming back. Should that be the case ready for next week, then I'd like to think we can get a good full weeks worth of work in.

“I can have some really important meetings with the players. But ultimately, they know they're going to have to be better. They know that that's not at all acceptable for this football club.”